Dolphins star Daewood Davis carted off in NFL preseason game against the Jaguars following collision with Dequan Jackson

Davis was ejected from the field and play was suspended with 8:32 remaining.

He was running sideways when Jackson hit him in the head due to incompleteness.

Dolphins star Daewood Davis was rushed off the field and rushed to hospital following a collision with Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson on Saturday night.

With 8:32 remaining in the preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, play was suspended after Davis fell from the collision with Jackson and lay motionless on the field.

The 24-year-old was then treated by medical staff from both teams before being immobilized on a back board and transported.

The Dolphins confirmed after the game that Davis was now conscious after being taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further examination.

Miami said in a statement, “Dolphins WR Daewood Davis was injured in tonight’s game and has been taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and moving in all his extremities.

Dolphins receiver Daewood Davis was rushed to hospital following a preseason collision.

Davis lay motionless on the ground after the collision with Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson

The 24-year-old was then sent off the pitch as play was suspended in the final quarter.

Davis was running sideways when James Blackman threw a pass, only for Jackson to hit him in the head as the two players and defensive back Kaleb Hayes came together.

After Jackson imposed an unnecessary roughness penalty, Davis remained face down before his teammates and medical personnel intervened.

“We are just hoping for a full recovery. I had good news and I hope to have even better news in the future,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game, while fighting back tears.

“He is above all a great spirit. He is magnetic. He has a full personality. His teammates really support him. It tells you everything you need to know about a human being.

Davis was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also paid tribute to his teammate after his heavy injury on Saturday night.

“A lot of guys respect him, he’s very respected in the dressing room. He’s a great player, he’s a great teammate,” Tagovailoa said.

“He’s a great person. It would have been hard to leave after seeing something like that.

Davis, who was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, is expected to stay in the hospital overnight.

It remains to be seen how serious the former Oregon and Western Kentucky college star’s injury is, just two weeks out from Miami’s regular season opener against the Chargers.

The Dolphins were trailing the Jaguars 31-18 in their last preseason outing when play was suspended.