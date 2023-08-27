Controversial Climate Solution May Cool Earth, but at What Cost?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

UCLA environmental law professor Ted Parson tells The New Abnormal how reflecting sunlight, through a process called ‘stratospheric aerosol injection,’ may help cool the Earth’s temperature by 1 degree Celsius within a few years and help ward off catastrophic climate disasters.

He said the process, which involves releasing particles of sulfur dioxide into the upper atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth, could help reverse rising temperatures.

