Aaron Rodgers records first Jets touchdown against Giants as the QB throws to Garrett Wilson in opening quarter of preseason game

Rodgers sealed a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Jets in the offseason

He only needed seven minutes to open his New York account against the Giants

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aaron Rodgers wasted no time getting away for the New York Jets on Saturday night.

Just seven minutes into the Jets’ preseason against the Giants, Rodgers took over with his new team by throwing to wide receiver Garrett Wilson for his first-ever Gang Green touchdown.

It was a perfect pass from the four-time NFL MVP, who ended his 18-year stint with the Green Bay Packers to seal a blockbuster trade with New York this offseason.

He is expected to replace Zach Wilson at quarterback in 2023, who was demoted to third in the depth rating in 2022 after two disappointing seasons.

Despite his struggles, team officials remained firm in their plan to keep him in the building, allowing him to thrive under Rodgers’ leadership.

Aaron Rodgers needed just seven minutes to score his first touchdown for the New York Jets

Rodgers picked wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first quarter of his Jets debut

Wilson took over to make sure the NFL’s four-time MVP was up and running in New York

In his first preseason appearance since 2018, Rodgers played two drives, completing five of eight passes for 47 yards with a touchdown before being replaced by Wilson.

The Jets picked up the win as the visiting team at MetLife Stadium in this game between the New York clubs.

Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the best NFL quarterbacks of the modern era after inspiring the Packers’ last Super Bowl triumph in 2010 and becoming only the fifth player in history to win the MVP award during consecutive seasons.

The 39-year-old is second on the NFL’s all-time career passer rating list in the regular season with a rating of over 100, while he also had the highest passer rating, the best touchdown to interception ratio and best pass interception percentage all season. 2010s.

In the first episode of “One Jets Drive,” the team’s series previewing their training camp, Rodgers gave a pep talk to his new teammates ahead of the new season.

“Hey, we have one goal and that’s to win a championship this year, so everything we do from now until February is intentional,” he said.

Rodgers later recalled, “The last few months have certainly been a whirlwind. After I said I wanted to play for the Jets, there was a long wait, so I was practicing, I was hanging out, waiting for things to happen. And once it happened, it went fast.

Some eyebrows have been raised by Jets coach Robert Saleh’s decision to start Rodgers in the preseason against the Giants, given his age and potential for injury. He had not played a preseason match since 2018.

But Saleh replied: “You can’t coach scared, you can’t play scared.

Rodgers was playing his first preseason game since 2018, but was knocked out after two practices

“You can get out of your car and have something happen to you, but knock on wood, you’ll be fine.

“You know you see some of the greats out there. Kansas City plays their guys, Buffalo plays their guys, it’s not uncommon.

“You can always play the hindsight game or the fear game, but what’s in our team’s best interest is to go out and play football together and prepare for 9/11 in the best possible way.”