Suspended undercover NYPD cop Erik Duran ‘will be exonerated’ for cooler killing of Eric Duprey ‘once probe is complete,’ lawyer says

Undercover police officer Erik Duran, suspended for the death of a man at whom he allegedly threw a cooler, “will be exonerated of any misconduct and wrongdoing”, said his lawyer.

Eric Duprey, 30, “sold drugs” to New York City Police sergeant on Aqueduct Avenue in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon before attempting to flee on a scooter.

Duran threw him a cooler full of soda cans, which he had snatched from a passerby who was down the street with his family.

The suspect lost control of his scooter and collided with a parked Jeep. The officer has been suspended pending the investigation.

The death was ruled a homicide and a source said charges should be brought by a grand jury against Duran, but his attorney is adamant he will be cleared.

Duran’s attorney, Andrew Quinn, said there was more to the incident than a 10-second clip of the incident could reveal.

“What is indisputably clear is that the deceased, who intended to evade arrest for selling drugs to an undercover agent, was speeding on a motorcycle in an incredibly dangerous manner on a crowded sidewalk, endangering the lives and safety of everyone present,” he said. said The New York Post.

“Once a full and thorough investigation is conducted, we are fully confident that Sgt. Duran will be exonerated for any misconduct or wrongdoing.

An image obtained by DailyMail.com shows the red cooler with a white handle that was thrown at Duprey during the drug bust.

The officer was working undercover with the Bronx Narcotics Division and was conducting a buy-and-liquidate operation, when he allegedly threw the cooler at Duprey.

Duprey fell to the ground and died of “blunt force injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sergeant Duran was suspended early Thursday morning.

CCTV footage shows the moment the cooler hit the man on the street in the Bronx.

The NYPD said in a statement following the incident: “Early today, New York City Police Sgt. Erik Duran was suspended from duty without pay following a fatal incident. occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, involving a man who was trying to flee from police on a motorcycle.

The red cooler can be seen lying on the ground on the sidewalk

“The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating this incident with the assistance of the New York City Police Police Investigations Division.

“The NYPD is committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough and transparent investigation into this incident to determine the facts and take appropriate action.”

A 42-year-old man, whose cooler was used during the ordeal, said new YorkailyNews: ‘(Eric) was on the bike, heading north when the cops started chasing him.

“Then he turned around and ended up on the sidewalk. The cop then took my cooler, which was filled with soda cans and water bottles, and beat him.

Witnesses described a family party taking place nearby – and the children being ‘almost paralyzed by what they saw’.

They continued: “I think he died the moment he fell to the ground, as there was no movement. The cops tried to perform CPR, but it didn’t help.

José Colon, the father-in-law of the deceased, criticized the police for their actions.

He said, “Why couldn’t the policeman use equipment that he was authorized to use? Why did he hit him with a cooler? What happened to the cop’s Taser?

Duprey’s wife, Orlyanis Velez, added: “We have not received any information. I’m scared because (the police) act as if nothing has happened.

The deadly impact of the cooler – filled with soda cans – caused the suspect to lose control of his scooter and hit a parked Jeep.

Erika Duprey Soto, her sister, said: “It’s crazy that the cop threw a cooler at her. He worked as a delivery man for Uber, Doordash. He used the same delivery scooter he was driving yesterday when he was attacked.

‘He left. I loved my brother to death.

According to public records, Constable Duran joined law enforcement in 2010 and faced 17 charges of wrongdoing during his career.

Only one, for unnecessary stoppage, was justified. Duran also made 197 arrests during his role with the NYPD. He was suspended without pay.

Duran was reprimanded by his colleagues. According to the New York Daily News, a police official said, “The use of force here is not in accordance with our guidelines.

“We don’t train officers to pick up something and throw it at a suspect.”

Duprey has already had two arrests, including an open felony assault case in the Bronx dating back to June 2022.

He allegedly threw a soda bottle through someone’s car window, according to a source.