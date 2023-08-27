Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa wins reelection, sweeps majority in parliament

    NNA – In a closely watched electoral contest, 80-year-oldnbsp;Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwanbsp;of the ZANU-PF party secured a second presidential term after capturing the majority of support out of the 69 percent voter turnout.

    Official results, as announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), revealed that Mnangagwa garnered 52.6 percent of the ballots, while his main rival, Nelson Chamisa, 45, collected 44 percent of the votes.

    ZEC Chairwoman Justice Chigumba confirmed Mnangagwa#39;s victory in a press briefing, stating, quot;Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of ZANU-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe.quot;

    Chamisa leads the country#39;s largest opposition party – nbsp;the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) – and is known for his close affiliation with the US.

    A spokesperson of the CCC said the party did not sign the final tally.

    quot;We cannot accept the results,quot; Promise Mkwananzi toldnbsp;AFP, adding that steps would be soon announced to challenge the results, which he described as quot;falsequot;.

    International missions covering the nationwide democratic event from the European Union, Commonwealth, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), raised a number of concerns that might have allegedly affected the election#39;s outcome.

    quot;The elections were fraught with irregularities and aggrieved the people of Zimbabwe,quot; political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said.

    quot;The CCC has good grounds to go to court and challenge the outcome.quot;

    The ZANU-PF also won the parliamentary race, landing 136 out of the 210 available seats. Meanwhile, CCC only managed to take 73 spots. One seat remained vacant due to the death of a candidate, while the remaining 60 are reserved for women appointed through a party-list system of proportional representation. — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH

