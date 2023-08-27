Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Time. nbsp; nbsp;Topic

11:00 nbsp; nbsp; MP Jihad Al-Sammad chairs a session of the Parliamentary National Defense, Interior and Municipalities Committee to discuss the affairs of the military and security institutions, in the presence of the Ministersnbsp;Defense, Interior and Municipalities, Finance and leaders of the security services.

nbsp;18:00 nbsp; nbsp;Under the auspices of Agriculturenbsp;Minister, Abbas Haj Hassan, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, the ldquo;Irshadrdquo; Association, the Central Office for Municipal Affairs, and Amal movement launch a campaign to plant the Imam Moussa al-Sadr highway

