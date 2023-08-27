Britney Spears almost falls out of a leopard bodysuit while spinning to Kelis’ song Milkshake… after it’s claimed she and Sam Asghari had an ‘explosive fight’ before the divorce

<!–

Britney Spears once again showed off her dance moves for her 42.1 million Instagram followers, throwing several twists into the mix as she showed off her cleavage in a skimpy leopard print bodysuit as she danced to Kelis’ Milkshake.

The Toxic singer seemed unbothered by the ongoing divorce drama with her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari.

Looking straight at the camera in the style of many of her past dance videos on Instagram, the pop princess showed that she hasn’t lost her sense of rhythm as she showed off her dance moves for the video.

She wore smudged makeup as she smiled for the camera, pairing her flowy dance outfit with a pair of crisp white boots.

The 41-year-old singer omitted words in the caption of the video and simply added several Mexican flag emojis.

Twirly girly: Britney Spears, 41, spun around to Kelis’ song Milkshake in a skimpy leopard print bodysuit that showed off her ample cleavage

Dance the night away: The petite blonde superstar hit her derriere several times in her latest dance video on Instagram; seen Saturday

It’s been a challenging month for the You Drive Me Crazy singer, as her husband, who has been barely two years old, has filed for divorce.

The couple reportedly had a blowout fight before the 29-year-old actor filed for divorce, which left the Gimme More singer with injuries that required her to get stitches.

Britney tries to keep a low profile during a late night food run with a mystery man earlier this month and continues to post videos on Instagram as if nothing is wrong.

The Circus singer seemed unbothered by the bitter divorce battle and debuted on Instagram with the latest addition to her family, an adorable white pup aptly named Snow, for her followers to coo about.

“Meet Snow… the new edition for the family… it’s her world and we just live in it!” the Missouri-born beauty captioned a video of Snow cuddling with her in bed.

The Hit Me Baby One More time diva, who recently shared a racy topless video online after a man was spotted licking her leg during a raucous divorce party, was also hit by the news that a jukebox musical based on 23 of her songs would be canceled after two weeks closed. months on Broadway.

However, the one beacon of good news amid the singer’s third divorce is that Sam is not allowed to make any money from the sale of Britney’s forthcoming memoir, due to their ironclad prenuptial agreement.

All smiles, no stress: The Womanizer singer couldn’t stop smiling as she turned to Kelis’s Milkshake

Nothing but peace: The versatile performer seemed unbothered by her ongoing divorce drama and flashed a peace sign to the camera

She’s still got it: Despite her personal issues, Britney showed off she still had dance moves in her latest Instagram video

Hit me again, baby: The author of Woman In Me flipped her platinum blonde locks multiple times as she twirled in her video, dancing effortlessly wearing white boots

While the Woman In Me author is reportedly no longer in talks with her soon-to-be third ex-husband, he’ll still feature in her long-awaited memoir.

The book will be published on October 24, 2023.

With a synopsis teasing that Britney’s story will be one of “freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” The Woman In Me has already made the New York Times’ list of the most anticipated fall releases.

In the meantime before the publication of her memoir, the beleaguered blonde beauty reportedly hired new home staff to help her remember to take her meds.

The Criminal singer is reportedly also working on new music and other pursuits.