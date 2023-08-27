WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donald Trump’s campaign says it has raised $7.1 million in donations since taking his historic photo after his arrest in Georgia.

The Trump 2024 presidential campaign attributed the remarkable progress to the former US president’s tweet featuring his own photo ID.

Officials in Trump’s camp have confirmed they have secured nearly $20 million in fundraising over the past three weeks, which lines up with the federal indictment in Washington, D.C. and the widely circulated photo taken in Atlanta.

Former President Trump’s team said FoxNews that a substantial portion of the nearly $20 million, or $7.1 million, was raised after his photo was released in Atlanta on Thursday night.

The Trump campaign received $4.18 million in funds on Friday, according to Fox News, making it the most financially successful day of the entire campaign.

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first former president to pose for a photo after his arrest for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The former president shared the photo on X, having not posted on the platform since 2021

“Organic money soared, especially after President Trump tweeted the photo with the website,” the campaign told Fox News.

The fundraising boom also appears to have been driven in part by the sale of merchandise through their online store.

Immediately after Trump’s arrest, the campaign began selling products featuring Trump’s photo, including shirts, posters, bumper stickers and more.

The 77-year-old was arrested for the fourth time this year and was fingerprinted by authorities at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday – and later shared his picture on X, formerly known as from Twitter.

He did not have his reservation photo taken during his previous arrests in New York, Miami and Washington, DC.

It was the former president’s first tweet since January 2021, when he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Donald Trump remains miles away from his Republican counterparts, according to a new national poll – despite four arrests, a historic photo and his absence from the Republican debate this week where many of his rivals performed well.

Organized by InsiderAdvantage, the survey of likely Republican voters showed the former president, despite his controversies, has a double-digit lead over the rest of the GOP.

Trump’s height of 6ft 3in (190.5cm) and weight of 215lbs (97.5kg) was pre-recorded and entered on booking forms and, as part of the process, he was given a number Prisoner ID: P01135809.

He was later released on payment of 10 percent of his $200,000 bond, after spending just 20 minutes inside the infamous facility.

Organized by Insider Advantagethe survey of likely Republican voters showed the former president, despite his controversies, has a 27 percent lead over his second closest, Ron DeSantis, and 34 percent over South Carolina’s Nikki Haley.

Next is the man many thought had won the debate visibly without Trump, biotech millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently beat DeSantis as the perceived winner in a poll organized by DailyMail.com. Here he got only fourth place, with 7 percent.