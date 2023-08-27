Virgin Australia launches luggage tracking system to ease the pain of lost baggage

Virgin Australia launches baggage tracking system

It is the first airline in Australia to do so

Virgin Australia is just hours away from launching a digital tool to alleviate one of the most annoying in-flight issues.

On Monday, the airline will launch a baggage tracking system that will allow passengers to trace their baggage on most Australian journeys.

The technology, tested for two years, will be available on seven out of ten domestic flights.

This includes all local flights from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Adelaide.

While technology won’t completely end the pain of missing luggage, it should put an end to the uncertainty of exactly where the luggage is in most cases.

Customers will be able to track the location of their checked bags through the Virgin Australia app.

Notifications will also be sent to customers’ phones, including which carousel to collect their bags from.

In June, an airline insider told Daily Mail Australia that airline passengers trying to game the system are partly to blame for the exasperating problem of lost in-flight baggage.

A baggage handler at Brisbane International Airport said the continuing problem of lost luggage is due to a combination of poor management, undertrained and “lazy” staff and misleading customers.

“These people aren’t trained properly…and they employ so many people who shouldn’t be employed, they’re not smart enough…The situation isn’t getting better, in fact, it’s getting worse,” a- he asserted.

The new baggage tracking technology, the first of its kind in Australia, comes after lost, mishandled and damaged baggage from all airlines worldwide hit their highest levels in a decade.

Nearly eight bags out of 1,000 disappeared between baggage drop at the airport and the carousel at arrivals.

Nearly eight out of every 1,000 bags went missing between airport baggage drop and the carousel at arrivals worldwide in 2022 (Pictured: Baggage at Heathrow Airport)

This represents 26 million lost, delayed or damaged bags worldwide in 2022.

“We know that the risk of lost luggage is a concern for travelers around the world and we anticipate today’s announcement will provide many customers with an added level of convenience knowing where their bag is every time. leg of the journey,” said Paul, Virgin Australia Group Chief Customer and Digital Officer. Jones.

Virgin also claimed to have “some of the lowest numbers in the market for mishandled or lost baggage”, a loss rate of just 1.5 per 1,000 guests.