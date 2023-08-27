Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Nassar includes “Darb al-Salib” on religious tourism map

    NNA – Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, during his tour of the religious and archaeological centers in a number of villages in the northern sector in the Jbeil district, included the ldquo;Darb al-Salibrdquo; in the Mar Gerges Reserve in the town of Tartij on the religious tourism map.
    Earlier, the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, blessed the aforementioned place in a ceremony held in August 2021.

    quot;Darb al-Salibquot; alsonbsp;attracts visitors and tourists from all countries of the world and still is today.

