CBI’s new etiquette guide to booze and innuendo

The Confederation of British Industry has issued new rules on alcohol consumption and jokes at its events as the crisis-stricken business lobby tries to recover from allegations of sexual misconduct.

It faced an existential threat after details emerged about a toxic work culture that led to the firing of Tony Danker, its CEO. His successor, Rain Newton-Smith, has vowed to reform the organization, which claimed to represent 190,000 companies until it was hit with mass defections of members in the wake of the scandal.

Now the CBI has introduced strict codes of conduct that staff must observe in the office and at the networking events it organizes. These include “principles” related to the use of alcohol and drugs (which are prohibited) and the creation of a “safe and secure work environment”.

Reformer: the current director general of the Confederation of British Industry, Rain Newton-Smith

One section reads: ‘We have a policy that sets expectations for drug and alcohol use and misuse, and we do not tolerate actions that have a detrimental effect on our reputation, violate the law, affect the safety of others, or cause inappropriate conduct.’

It includes “inappropriate physical contact, sexual attention, or advances” within its definition of harassment. Another section describes how the group “will not tolerate bullying, harassment, or sexist, racist, or exclusionary comments or jokes.” The CBI has also introduced clear ways to file a complaint if the “principles” are violated.

A source close to the CBI told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Clearly lessons have been learned and steps are being taken to set behavioral expectations.

‘The code will be awkward to read for many attendees.

“Others will wonder why it is necessary to lay out the basics.”

The new rules were drafted in time for the CBI’s first series of in-person events since the scandal broke. On Wednesday he will host a round table in Glasgow. More are planned for next month in London and Wales.

Danker was fired in April after a junior colleague complained of “unwanted touching” on his part, which she called sexual harassment. He denies the accusations.

It came amid a series of unrelated misconduct allegations against other CBI staff, including two allegations of rape, which led members including NatWest, John Lewis and Aviva to cut ties or suspend their involvement with the group.

Newton-Smith has vowed to “rebuild” the group. In June he received the majority endorsement of the members.

The CBI declined to comment.