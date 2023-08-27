Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    News

    CBI’s new etiquette guide to booze and innuendo

    By

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , ,
    CBI’s new etiquette guide to booze and innuendo

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The new CBI etiquette guide for alcohol and innuendo

    By Lea Montebello

    Updated: 03:58EDT, August 27, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    The Confederation of British Industry has issued new rules on alcohol consumption and jokes at its events as the crisis-stricken business lobby tries to recover from allegations of sexual misconduct.

    It faced an existential threat after details emerged about a toxic work culture that led to the firing of Tony Danker, its CEO. His successor, Rain Newton-Smith, has vowed to reform the organization, which claimed to represent 190,000 companies until it was hit with mass defections of members in the wake of the scandal.

    Now the CBI has introduced strict codes of conduct that staff must observe in the office and at the networking events it organizes. These include “principles” related to the use of alcohol and drugs (which are prohibited) and the creation of a “safe and secure work environment”.

    Reformer: the current director general of the Confederation of British Industry, Rain Newton-Smith

    One section reads: ‘We have a policy that sets expectations for drug and alcohol use and misuse, and we do not tolerate actions that have a detrimental effect on our reputation, violate the law, affect the safety of others, or cause inappropriate conduct.’

    It includes “inappropriate physical contact, sexual attention, or advances” within its definition of harassment. Another section describes how the group “will not tolerate bullying, harassment, or sexist, racist, or exclusionary comments or jokes.” The CBI has also introduced clear ways to file a complaint if the “principles” are violated.

    A source close to the CBI told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Clearly lessons have been learned and steps are being taken to set behavioral expectations.

    ‘The code will be awkward to read for many attendees.

    “Others will wonder why it is necessary to lay out the basics.”

    The new rules were drafted in time for the CBI’s first series of in-person events since the scandal broke. On Wednesday he will host a round table in Glasgow. More are planned for next month in London and Wales.

    Danker was fired in April after a junior colleague complained of “unwanted touching” on his part, which she called sexual harassment. He denies the accusations.

    It came amid a series of unrelated misconduct allegations against other CBI staff, including two allegations of rape, which led members including NatWest, John Lewis and Aviva to cut ties or suspend their involvement with the group.

    Newton-Smith has vowed to “rebuild” the group. In June he received the majority endorsement of the members.

    The CBI declined to comment.

    Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

    CBI’s new etiquette guide to booze and innuendo

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Senior royals gather for first summer holiday break at Balmoral since Queen’s death: Charles and Camilla are joined by Prince William, Kate, Andrew, Edward, Sophie and the Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey as they attend church

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr rocks out with schoolboy in his dressing room after gig in Yorkshire

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    How to watch US Open for free: Live stream tennis from anywhere

    Aug 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Senior royals gather for first summer holiday break at Balmoral since Queen’s death: Charles and Camilla are joined by Prince William, Kate, Andrew, Edward, Sophie and the Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey as they attend church

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr rocks out with schoolboy in his dressing room after gig in Yorkshire

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    How to watch US Open for free: Live stream tennis from anywhere

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    A former San Francisco tech executive was charged with embezzling more than $2.7 million from his employer

    Aug 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy