Derek Hough is married! DWTS Judge Weds Girlfriend of Eight Years Hayley Erbert in Beautiful Ceremony in Northern California

Derek Hough is officially a married man as it has been revealed that he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert this weekend.

They tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Northern California on Saturday and the bride, 28, gushed about marrying the Dancing With The Stars judge, 38, at PEOPLE.

The brunette beauty – who was recently seen Brides her husband was told how they said their “I Do’s” in a beautiful grove of redwoods.

“We’re in a redwood grove, but we got married right in front of this mother tree, surrounded by all these smaller trees,” Erbert explained.

She added: “They drop all the seeds, and it kind of plants an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful.

Hayley concluded why the images of the trees were so meaningful to her. “We are here planting our seeds to grow our family,” she said.

According to the outlet, the dancing couple took vows in front of 106 guests.

“He’s definitely going to cry. I’m sure,” Derek’s wife joked before the ceremony.

She added, “Honestly, both of us. It’s going to be a mess!’

The rehearsal dinner was as elegant as the ceremony itself, with the wedding guests first invited to Carmel for a welcome dinner, followed by a rehearsal dinner the next day, with many details planned by the brunette beauty herself.

She described her bespoke duchess satin dress, designed by Georgina Chapman of Marchesa, as “classic” and “timeless.”

The professional dancer exchanged vows with her famous blonde-haired boyfriend, who wore a Tom Ford suit during the wedding ceremony.

Richard Walters himself has recorded a special new version of his hit Unconditionally, which the Instagram influencer can walk to.

Attendees included Frieda Pinto, Amy Purdy, Maria Menounos, Shawn Johnson, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Robert and Kym Herjavec, Alfonso Ribeiro, and of course Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough.

The Ballas Hough Band lead singer explained that it was important for both of them to hold their ceremony somewhere in nature.

“We want to be near trees and plants, and Northern California kind of spoke to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but it also just feels incredibly romantic,” the ballroom dancer noted.

Realizing that guests might expect both of them to perform for their first dance, Derek explained, “It feels more special to us when we don’t perform. To be on the floor together, listen to music and just be in the moment.’

The couple’s first dance was to Fall Into Me by Forrest Blakk.

Derek realized the weight of his wedding vows and said, “It’s so interesting what a little piece of metal can do to your whole personality and to your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it’s like, oh, I’ve got this promise that I always carry with me… And to want to be a man and to live up to that promise daily for that person, for yourself and for others, is a powerful thing.

‘It’s a beautiful thing. So for me, I’m excited to keep striving to be that man every day for her, for our animals, and for our future family.”