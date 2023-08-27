Al-Rahi calls for the protection of border crossings: Politicians should liberate themselves from personal interests

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, called on the security services to strengthen the protection of the Lebanese border crossings, pointing out that officials should uphold the interests of the country above their own personal interests.

Al-Rahi asked:nbsp;quot;Why has Lebanon not been able to elect a president? Why does it violate the charter that stipulates that the president of the republic be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, and the speaker of parliament a Shiite Muslim?quot;

quot;We are committed to the national constants, that is, all constitutional institutions, the coexistence with equality pact, and Lebanon#39;s sovereignty over all its lands,quot; he added.

