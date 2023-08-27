Emmerdale: Chloe Harris ‘dies’ in tragic scenes as car plunges off cliff in horror crash… ending love triangle

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Emmerdale’s Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) will die in a horrific car crash in episodes broadcast on the ITV soap.

In dramatic scenes coming to screen in October, her car crashes off a cliff, while boyfriend Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and love rival Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) look on.

The action is set for Emmerdale’s Super Soap Week offering and is currently filming The sun after I obtained photos from the on-location shoot, with actors Emma Atkins, Lawrence Robb and Jessie Elland all present.

It appears that Mackenzie gets out of the vehicle in time, but is seemingly unable to pull Chloe to safety before the car crashes off the side of the cliff.

Charity and Mack are then seen in the middle of a heated argument, seemingly over the tragic events that have just taken place.

Tragic: Emmerdale’s Chloe Harris will die in horrific car crash in episodes airing on the ITV soap

“These are definitely action scenes,” a source told the publication. Charity is determined to get revenge on Mackenzie after choosing to stay with Chloe.

“But viewers will have to wait to see who survives.”

This would end the dramatic love triangle, which has seen a lot of drama in recent episodes.

Viewers of the show have watched Mack (Lawrence) ruin his marriage after fathering Chloe’s baby, then cheat on Chloe (Jessie) with estranged wife Charity (Emma), in a full-on turnaround.

And fans have been predicting “explosive” scenes after Charity was outraged by her estranged husband Mackenzie’s behavior on Thursday night.

The former couple recently shared a passionate reunion and slept together again after Mack’s infidelity pushed them apart.

But at baby Reuben’s christening, it seemed that he had changed his mind yet again, as he proclaimed his love for his child’s mother, Chloe Harris.

Charity was led to believe that this might be a chance to mend their relationship after their steamy reunion, but Mack had other ideas.

Triangle: In dramatic scenes coming to screen in October, her car crashes off a cliff, while boyfriend Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and love rival Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) look on

Drama: Viewers of the show have seen Mack (Lawrence) ruin his marriage after fathering Chloe’s baby, then cheat on Chloe (Jessie) with estranged wife Charity (Emma), in a complete turnaround

Feeling used, Charity was left furious when she stormed behind the bar at baby Reuben’s christening, fighting back tears.

The pub’s landlady was followed by Mack’s mother Moria, who tried to calm her down, but felt Charity’s wrath instead.

Fans of the show predicted trouble, with one sharing, “Something tells me Charity will be explosive tomorrow.”

“I looked so impressed… didn’t… If looks could kill…” repeated another.

A third person wrote, “I wonder what Charity could do now?

“I think the whole Liam thing will be in Mack’s favor, trying to make him jealous.”

“I hope Chloe will feel the humiliation she (and Mack) have done to charity!! please wipe the smug look off her face,” another viewer posted.

Another added, “There’s no going back now for Mack and Charity. I would doubt it. That was probably the last straw, especially on her part.’

That’s what an insider told earlier The mirror: “Charity could bide her time in preparation for the ultimate revenge against her love rat husband.”

Triangle: At baby Reuben’s christening, it seemed he had changed his mind again, as he proclaimed his love for his child’s mother, Chloe Harris

They added, “Viewers would love to see her get back at him and Chloe for what they did to her.

So could we see Charity stretching her more ruthless ways?

Her secret night of passion with Mack will no doubt be the ammunition she needs, if she wants to, to stir up drama for him and Chloe.

“After all, their betrayal was unforgivable and turned her life upside down.”