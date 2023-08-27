Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    5 Egyptian Parties Announce Support for Sisi in Presidential Elections

    By

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Conference and the Arab Nasserist parties announced their support for President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the upcoming presidential elections, bringing the number of political blocs backing his reelection to five.

    Those also include, the Future of a Nation, which holds the majority in the parliament, the Free Egyptians and the Homeland Defenders.

    The head of the National Elections Authority, Walid Hamza, said the candidacies for the presidential elections were likely to be opened soon, after the completion of the logistical preparations for the electoral process, and the establishment of international and local monitoring regulations.

    The deputy head of the Conference Party, Dr. Magdi Morshed, said during televised statements on Friday that the partyrsquo;s decision to support Sisi for a new presidential term was based on a ldquo;full convictionrdquo; of the importance of maintaining the political leadershiprsquo;s endeavor ldquo;to build a new republic.rdquo;

    The Nasserist Arab Democratic Party also announced its support for Sisi ldquo;to complete the march of achievements… despite the difficult global economic conditions.rdquo;

    In addition to Sisi, four potential candidates are likely to run for the presidential race. Those include, former MP Ahmed Tantawi, president of the Independence Movement Ahmed Fadali, head of the Wafd party Abdel-Sanad Yamama, and the Republican Peoplersquo;s Party chief, Hazem Omar.

    In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, MP Mostafa Bakry, pointed to a national consensus among the parties over Sisirsquo;s reelection.

    While Bakri confirmed that opening the door for candidacy ldquo;will take place within a few weeks,rdquo; he said that this step will be linked to ldquo;important measures,rdquo; including ldquo;judicial supervision of the elections, local and international oversight, as well as media coverage.rdquo; — ASHARQ AL-AWSAT

