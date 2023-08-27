Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law

    By

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Iran#39;s enrichment of uranium continues based on a framework established by the country#39;s parliament, nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday when asked about reports regarding Tehran slowing down its 60 percent enrichment.

    quot;Our nuclear enrichment continues based on the strategic framework law,quot; Eslami said, referring to a related legislation.

    Earlier this month,nbsp;The Wall Street Journalreported that Iran had significantly slowed the pace at which it was accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and diluted some of its stockpile, moves that could help ease tensions with the US and revive broader talks over Iran#39;s nuclear work.

    In 2020, Iran#39;s hardline parliament passed a law requiring the government to take measures such as stepping up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehranrsquo;s 2015 nuclear deal if other parties did not fully comply with the deal.

    After Washington ditched the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Tehran began to violate the nuclear curbs set out in the pact.

    Iran, which under the nuclear agreement could only enrich uranium to 3.67 percent, started enriching it to 60 percent purity in 2021, a move bringing the fissile material closer to levels suitable for developing a bomb. Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking a nuclear bomb. nbsp;— REUTERSnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Senior royals gather for first summer holiday break at Balmoral since Queen’s death: Charles and Camilla are joined by Prince William, Kate, Andrew, Edward, Sophie and the Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey as they attend church

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr rocks out with schoolboy in his dressing room after gig in Yorkshire

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    How to watch US Open for free: Live stream tennis from anywhere

    Aug 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Senior royals gather for first summer holiday break at Balmoral since Queen’s death: Charles and Camilla are joined by Prince William, Kate, Andrew, Edward, Sophie and the Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey as they attend church

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr rocks out with schoolboy in his dressing room after gig in Yorkshire

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    How to watch US Open for free: Live stream tennis from anywhere

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    A former San Francisco tech executive was charged with embezzling more than $2.7 million from his employer

    Aug 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy