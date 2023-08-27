Robbie Williams reunites on stage with former Take That bandmate Mark Owen for the first time in 12 years

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Robbie Williams reunited on stage with his former Take That bandmate Mark Owen for the first time in twelve years on Saturday.

During a performance at Norfolk’s Sandringham House, the 49-year-old singer surprised 20,000 fans by bringing 49-year-old Mark on stage.

The duo performed their 2008 hit single Greatest Day on the grounds of King Charles’ royal residence, which was converted into a massive eco-friendly concert venue for the night.

Fans were thrilled to see Robbie and Mark share the stage again for the first time in over a decade as they wrapped their arms around each other during the performance.

Robbie turned heads in a sleeveless top with gold sequins that he paired with silver metallic trousers and a white scarf.

Meanwhile, Mark turned heads in bright red trousers tucked into a black silk shirt.

The singers seemed in high spirits during the performance, which is the final stop of Robbie’s world XXV tour, which marked the 25th anniversary of his leaving Take That to go solo.

Joining the duo in the iconic band were Gary Barlow, 52, and Howard Donald, 55, and Jason Orange, who shockingly left the group in 2014.

After Robbie left the group in 1995, Gary, Mary and Howard continued as a successful trio.

This bank holiday weekend, King Charles’ Royal Sandringham House in Norfolk will host separate performances from Robbie Williams, Van Morrison and The Who, along with special guests, as part of a five-year green plan for summer events.

The green-thinking Monarch wants to lead the way in eventing by organizing a series of sustainable concerts over the next five years on the historic grounds, which he aims to make as environmentally friendly as possible.

He has teamed up with Heritage Live to put on a series of performances that will include non-single use plastic and biodegradable cups this year, and bikes could be on stage by year five.

Aerial photos of the estate show a huge temporary stage set up just a few feet from the royal retreat, alongside food and drink tents, outdoor benches and rows of portaloos.

Sandringham Estate is the private country retreat of King Charles and Queen Camilla and has been linked to generations of other British monarchs since 1862.

The venue will seat 20,000 people each night, with Robbie Williams performing sold-out shows on Saturday and Sunday, which will be his only two UK appearances for the rest of the year.

But bettors can still treat themselves to performances by Van Morrison on Friday and The Who, accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, on Monday.

The event organiser, Heritage Live, has teased that there will be many surprises in store this weekend.

Heritage Live director Giles Cooper said: ‘We are delighted to have a world class line-up and the Sandringham concerts will be the only two Robbie Williams UK shows for the rest of the year.

‘It was a huge honor to be asked to play concerts at the estate for five years – we know that King Charles III wants to make Sandringham more inclusive.

“Environmental impact was also very important, so we put together a five-year sustainability plan to become a leading light for outdoor concerts.

“This also applies to non-single use plastics in the first year and by the fifth year we want pedal bikes to be able to reach the podium places.

“We have many surprises in store for 2023 and we are praying for good weather – the local community is very excited.”

‘We want to continue to attract artists of this caliber, with three to four concert evenings a year.’