Former Loose Women panelist Vicky Pattison claims she was told to ‘push’ guests who were on the verge of tears

Vicky Pattison has claimed she was told to “push” Loose Women guests who were on the verge of tears.

The Georgie Shore star, 35, was a panelist on the ITV Daytime show at various times between 2015 and 2019 and has now revealed her experience.

Vicky has claimed that producers instructed her through an earpiece during interviews to increase the pressure on emotional guests in an attempt to make them cry.

The former Queen Of The Jungle also shared how she could likely be seen by viewers, shaking her head at the requests for refusing to comply.

Despite her scathing claims, Vicky insisted she wasn’t throwing a “shadow” on the show today, adding, “I’ve heard the team has definitely changed behind the scenes.”

Oh dear! Former Loose Women Vicky Pattison, 35, has claimed she was told to ‘push’ guests who were on the verge of tears during interviews on the ITV Daytime show (pictured in 2018)

Yikes: The Geordie Shore star has claimed producers instructed her through an earpiece during interviews to increase pressure on emotional guests in an attempt to get them to cry

Speaking on her podcast, Vicky Pattison: The Secret of… she told listeners, “I used to do Loose Women…. I remember getting voices in my ear saying, “She’s about to cry, push her on this…”

Like when we were interviewing people and I remember, if you ever see a snippet of me on Loose Women, I bet I’m shaking my head. Because I’m physically like, “There’s no way I’m doing that, no way I’m doing that.”

However, Vicky also insisted she wasn’t casting a “shade” on Loose Women’s current offerings, adding, “I’ve heard the team has definitely changed behind the scenes.”

Following her comments, a source close to Vicky told The mirror: ‘Vicky has always been a big fan of Loose Women and loves the whole Loose Women family.

She has been a guest many times and has loved every performance on the show. They consistently provide her with a very welcoming and safe place.”

In July 2016, Vicky herself burst into tears during an emotional snippet on Loose Women.

The former Geordie Shore star spoke to panelists Coleen Nolan, Kaye Adams and Jane Moore about insecurities and took part in an experiment about what really went through her mind when it came to her own self-image.

In the clip, she said, “Oh my God, what are you doing here? You don’t fit in, you’re not as good as the rest. Everyone looks at you and thinks: who are you and what are you doing here? Make it easier on yourself and go now.’

Oh! The former Queen Of The Jungle also shared how she could likely be seen by viewers, shaking her head at the requests for refusing to comply.

After watching a pre-recorded clip of her openly expressing the negative thoughts she had about herself, a tearful Vicky explained, “I feel really stupid hearing that back.

“I try so hard to convey this personality, this courageous face that you are strong and tough and the things people say have no effect on you.

“I don’t want to be the role model who tells little girls to listen to these people. It’s demoralizing!’

In 2017, Vicky revealed the real reason she left Loose Women, stating that it made her feel “inadequate”.

Speaking of Lorraine, she said: ‘I can’t thank the ‘Loose Women’ team and everyone at ITV enough for giving me such a great opportunity, but for me I think I was trying to run before I could walk.

“I think maybe certain things were discussed and certain debates we would have, and I would be desperate to get involved, but I kind of felt like, ‘I really don’t have an opinion on this. ‘.

“It was a marriage, and they were children. Back then I couldn’t even get a guy to text me back.’