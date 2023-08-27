Joe Keery is preparing to say goodbye to Stranger Things as the Netflix series ends after five seasons

<!–

Joe Keery prepares to say goodbye to Stranger Things.

The Netflix series will end after five seasons, with the fifth and final installment believed to be filmed once the SAG-AFTRA attacks end.

Actor Joe, 31, best known for his role as Steve Harrington in the sci-fi series, confessed to feeling a whole host of mixed emotions.

The Massachusetts-born star admitted how much gratitude he feels for Stranger Things, which has earned him his “entire career.”

Filming first began in November 2015, and Joe described the experience of making the show “an awesome ride,” while calling the crew and his fellow castmates “such great people.”

In an interview before the SAG-AFTRA attack, Joe told Women’s clothing everyday: ‘It feels like it’s time. It won’t be easy to end it. I mean, I owe my whole career to that show and all the opportunities I’ve had since then are thanks to that show.”

“So it’s very complicated. There is a sense of relief, there is a sense of sadness. I think my goal is to enjoy it as much as we can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been a great ride with such great people.

‘And once it’s done, move on and try to hold on to the joy we had when we made it… Everything has a beginning, a middle and an end. It will also be nice to put an end to this.’

Stranger Things Season 5 was set to begin filming in June 2023, but was held up by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Producers Matt and Ros tweeted, “Duffers here. The writing doesn’t stop when the filming begins. While we are excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, this is not possible during this strike.

“We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then: over and out. #wgastrong.’

That delay in filming will likely mean any hypothetical release date will be pushed back, though none have been set yet. An optimistic expectation for release would be anytime before 2025.

Before season 4 of Stranger Things even aired, the show’s producers revealed that there would be a fifth season, which would be its last.

Duffer’s brothers Matt and Ross said in February 2022 that at the beginning of the story, we predicted the story would run for four or five seasons.

‘It turned out to be too big to be able to say in four, but – as you will soon see for yourself – we are now speeding towards our final. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.’

Season 5 promises to tie up the loose ends of a “complete storyline,” after Season 4 ended on the real-world cliffhanger and The Upside Down coalesced.

Ross previously revealed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, “For the first time ever, we’re not wrapping things up at the end of (season) 4, so it’s going to move pretty fast.” Characters are already in action.

“They will already have a goal and a drive, and I think that will take at least a few hours and will make this season feel very different.”