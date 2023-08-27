Abdel-Massih to submit proposal for accelerated law on Wednesday, named “Naya Hanna Law”

NNA – MP Adeeb Abdel-Masih wrote today on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;On Wednesday, I will submit a proposal for an acceleratednbsp;law, which I called the ldquo;Naya Hannardquo; law, which tightens and raises the ceiling of penalties on shooters in all occasions, just as it criminalizes the property owner and the eventnbsp;organizernbsp;from which the shots were fired, if thenbsp;perpetratornbsp;is not surrendered…You are criminals, murderers, terrorists, and nothing can stop you except reciprocity!rdquo;

==========R.Sh.