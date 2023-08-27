Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    London Police are on alert after an IT system was hacked

    Aug 27, 2023

    NNA – London Police announced that they are taking security measures after quot;unauthorized access to the information technology system of one of its clientsquot;, following the breach of data of other forces, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    It added that the company whose data was compromised had the officers#39; and employees#39; names, ranks, photos, control levels, and salary amounts, but not addresses, phone numbers, or financial details.

    quot;The Sun on Sundayquot; newspapernbsp;indicatednbsp;that cyber hackers have breached the IT systemsnbsp;of the company, which is reported to print ID cards and passes for employees of the Metropolitan Police, the UK#39;s largest police force.

