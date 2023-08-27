Lebanon loses to Canada in World Basketball Championship

NNA – The Lebanese national team suffered its second loss in the 19th World Basketball Championship against Canada by 55 pointsnbsp;(73-128)nbsp;in the match that took place between them this afternoon in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, in the second stage of the eighth group matches.

Lebanon will conclude its matches in the first round against France at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29.

Our national team has its eye on thenbsp;ranking matches and is seekingnbsp;to lead the Asian teams participating in the tournament with a direct qualification card for the finals of the basketball competition in the Paris Olympics next year.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.