Elon Musk and Sam Altman founded OpenAI together, but now they publicly trade barbs. Here’s the history of their working relationship and feud.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have a long history.

Getty

Elon Musk helped found OpenAI, but he has frequently criticized the company in recent years.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called Musk a “jerk” but said the Tesla CEO “really does care” about AI risks.

Here’s a history of Musk and Altman’s working relationship.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman lead rival AI firms and now take public jabs at each other – but it wasn’t always like this.

Years ago, the two cofounded OpenAI, which Altman now leads. Musk departed OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, in 2018 and recently announced his own AI venture, xAI.

Here’s a look at Musk and Altman’s complicated relationship over the years.

Read the original article on Business Insider