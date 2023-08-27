Are You Maximizing Your WhatsApp Experience? Discover 10 Game-Changing Hacks That Most Users Miss, Including Tips to Maintain Photo Quality

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

With over two billion users worldwide, WhatsApp is the world’s most popular mobile messaging service, but many users don’t take advantage of the app’s hidden features.

WhatsApp launched in 2009 and was bought by Meta (then known as Facebook) for $19 billion in 2014, but the app continues to add new features.

For example, the ability to use WhatsApp across multiple phones was added in April 2023, in response to user demand, and HD photos were added in August 2023.

Below are some of the best new WhatsApp tools and settings you may not be familiar with, from tips to increase privacy to features like screen sharing.

Send photos in HD

Recently Added New HD (WhatsApp) Feature

The disadvantage of WhatsApp as a way of sharing files has always been that the images arrived compressed, which made them look worse, but all that changed this year.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg showed off a new HD photos feature on his Facebook account, and it’s now available on both Android and iOS.

Zuckerberg said: ‘Now you can send HD photos on Whatsapp!’

You can use the feature with new and existing photos: select a photo, then select the ‘HD’ option in the editing tools at the top of the screen.

Tap that and select HD quality, then tap HD.

Your image will arrive at a 3072×4080 resolution, compared to the previous 1536×2040 compressed resolution used by WhatsApp.

It’s not quite perfect, as the photos are still compressed, but they are much higher resolution than before.

Use WhatsApp on two (or more) phones

You can now use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones (WhatsApp)

You can run WhatsApp on two phones at the same time, thanks to a recent update; you just need to pair the second device to the first.

WhatsApp, launched earlier this year, wrote: “Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier.” Now you can switch phones without logging out and pick up your chats where you left off.

“Or if you’re a small business owner, additional employees can now reply to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.”

Add-on mode, introduced this year, allows you to link up to four additional devices to your account, including tablets and phones.

Tap the three dots (the extra menu), then go to Paired devices > Pair a device, then scan the QR code that appears using your secondary phone.

Use ‘Stealth Mode’ on WhatsApp

Stealth mode helps you hide when you are online (WhatsApp)

It’s not widely known, but stealth mode allows you to hide whether you’re online or not, or choose who can see if you’re online.

The tool was introduced by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, in a 2022 update.

Zuckerberg said the tool was created to keep WhatsApp chat “as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

To enable it, go to “Privacy” in settings and choose “Who can see when I’m online”.

Set it to “Same as last seen” and adjust the setting to “Last seen” to exclude contacts you don’t want to see when you’re online.

Either that or set it to “Nobody” and then no one will be able to see if you are online or not.

Share your screen

Screen sharing used to be restricted to more “pro” apps like Teams, but now you can show what’s on your screen using WhatsApp.

Just open the app, start a video call with a contact, and then tap the screen sharing icon at the bottom of the screen.

Just confirm that you want to share your screen, and then tap Stop Sharing when you want to stop it.

make your messages disappear

You can add a timer to make messages disappear (WhatsApp)

If you’re worried about messages being used against you, or just want to clear your internet history, you can set a timer for them to disappear hours or days after you’ve sent them.

To turn this on, simply go to Settings > Privacy and choose ‘Disappearing Messages’.

It only affects chats after you’ve changed your settings, but you can set messages to disappear after 24 hours or up to 90 days.

Find out which chats are taking up the most space

We all have “those” chats where people tend to spam photos and videos every five minutes, but did you know you can see which ones are taking up the most space?

To find out, go to Settings > Storage & data > Manage storage and you’ll be able to see a list of which of your chats are taking up the most space.

Stop using WhatsApp with your data

You can control how much data WhatsApp uses (WhatsApp)

You can stop WhatsApp from downloading large files and also control the amount of data it uses in calls.

Go to Settings > Storage & data and you can decide which files WhatsApp will download over the mobile network (by default, it is set to download only photos).

You can also select an option to use less data for calls.

Disable “last seen”

If you don’t want your friends (or co-workers) to know when you’re active and online, you can turn off your “Last Visit” time in Whatsapp.

To do this, go to Settings > Privacy and you can set ‘Last Seen’ to Everyone, Nobody, My Contacts, or ‘My Contacts Except…’, which allows you to exclude specific people.

Video call up to 32 people at the same time

If you want your WhatsApp chats to become a Zoom-style video conference, you can call up to 32 people at a time.

Just tap on a WhatsApp group chat, and if your group has less than 32 members, tap on the video call icon in the top right corner.

If there are more than 32 people, tap the Group Call icon and select the people you want to invite.

Search all your chats at once

If you know SOMEONE sent you information, but you don’t remember who or what chat they were in, you can search all your messages at once.

On iOS, scroll down to access the search bar: on Android, just tap the magnifying glass.