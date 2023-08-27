Cruz Beckham follows in mother Victoria’s footsteps and shows off his musical prowess with a rendition of the Beatles classic, but one fan mistakenly assumes he wrote the hit song!

<!–

Victoria Beckham shared a video on Instagram on Sunday in which her son Cruz shows off his musical talent.

The Spice Girl, 49, showed that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when she filmed the 18-year-old playing guitar in Croatia.

Cruz sat on a stone wall by the sea in front of a beautiful sunset and played a beautiful rendition of The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun.

Fans responded to the comments, praising Victoria and David’s youngest son for his guitar skills.

One said, “Talented young man there!” while another echoed, “Wow, that’s incredible @cruzbeckham.”

A third added: ’50 years ago another young man wrote that song and I’m sure he laughs at that rendition. Well done, Cruz!’

And a fourth alluded to Cruz inheriting his musical talent from his pop star mom, quipping, “Spice boy.”

But another follower was so impressed with Cruz’s performance that they assumed he wrote the song.

They asked, “Did he write that?” and then gushed, “He’s so talented.”

They were inundated with comments from amused fans who posted a slew of laughing emojis to the blunder.

Here Comes the Sun appeared on the band’s 1969 album Abbey Road and became a worldwide hit and received critical acclaim.

Written by George Harrison, it is the most-streamed Beatles song on Spotify worldwide as of 2021.

It’s not the first time Cruz has shown off his musical skills, having shared a video of himself playing the piano earlier this year.

The aspiring singer released festive single If Everyday Was Christmas in 2016 and hinted he could be working on new music in April when he shared a photo of himself in the recording studio.

The teen has learned to play guitar, piano, drums and even mandolin, and says his focus is on “just making the music I love.”

And it seems that Cruz has always been interested in music, as on his 18th birthday, his famous parents shared a series of throwback clips of their son singing and performing as a young child.

Last year, Cruz took the stage to perform in Miami with a rock band and reportedly signed with Tap Music, who previously managed Dua Lipa and a string of other big names, including Ellie Goulding and Lana del Ray.