Iran and China sign an oil exchange agreement worth 2.5 billion euros

NNA – The executive director of Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran said that an oil exchange agreement worth 2.5 billion euros with China to expand the second section of the airport has been completed.

The Executive Director added that the second phase of Imam Khomeini Airport includes building a new terminal with an area of ​​410,000 square meters, noting that another airport should be built on the southern side of the airport with all capabilities.

The Iranian official expressed hope that the implementation of the agreement would begin this month. Preliminary estimates of the financial resources required for the development phase amount to about 2.5 billion euros, which will be provided through oil exchange with China, and this amount may rise to 3 billion dollars.

