    Meghan Markle’s Million-Dollar Instagram Post Payday Could Be Coming Soon

    Meghan Markle's Million-Dollar Instagram Post Payday Could Be Coming Soon

    Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Has Meghan returned to Instagram?

    The Instagram page is named simply “meghan,” has a picture of pink peonies, reportedly Meghan Markle‘s favorite flowers. And so, if the Mail on Sunday’s reporting is accurate, the stage is set: Meghan’s return to Instagram is nigh. A source close to her team told the paper: “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.”

