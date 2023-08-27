EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr rocks out with schoolboy in his dressing room after gig in Yorkshire

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr invited a lucky schoolboy to rock out with him backstage at a gig in Yorkshire on Saturday after giving him a cash prize of £1000.

The schoolboy busker caught Johnny’s attention earlier this year after covering one of the band’s songs on the streets of Manchester.

John Denton’s performances wowed shoppers, while videos of his “fingerpicking” skills went viral on social media.

Consequently, the 12-year-old’s talents were recognized by guitarist and songwriter Marr, who helped select him for a £1,000 grant created in his name.

The child rocker, who started playing the guitar at the age of eight, has already graced the stage at the Salford Lads Club, which served as the backdrop for The Smith’s 1986 album, The Queen is Dead.

John, whose dream is to play live with Johnny someday, told MailOnline ahead of The Charlatans and Johnny Marr’s co-headline show at The Piece Hall: “As soon as he opened his dressing room door, he was very friendly and asked what my band had come on.

‘He then handed me his guitar that he later used in his set and asked me to get started with it. I played ‘This Charming Man’ and he also showed me how he usually plays it.’

John, lead singer of The Height, was selected for the ‘Johnny Marr Award’ by a panel from the Salford Foundation Trust, a local charity that supports talented young people in the city.

The award runs for three years and each year selects a different young musician from Salford for financial support.

He used the money from Marr and the Salford Foundation Trust to buy a 12-string guitar, as well as singing and guitar lessons.

Revealing his special conversation with Johnny backstage, he said: ‘We talked a lot about Salford, and he knew everything about where I came from.

“He gave me a lot of good advice about just being yourself and persevering.

“It’s not easy to come up with a name for yourself, but I said for me it’s just about the music and he said that’s the best way.

“I think I’ll just keep going and see where it takes me!” An EP is coming out and we’ve just released a new single One to Another, which was used by Salford City for their new kit release.

“We have a lot of gigs lined up and we’ll be recording again soon. I’m just enjoying writing, playing and recording so I’ll see where it takes me and the band.’

John’s very supportive father Phil added: ‘John’s ambition is to have a career in music. He will use the funding to get music lessons to help both his guitar playing and singing.

“In these difficult times it is a huge help and means he can progress in his passion.

“Music isn’t a hobby for John, it’s just who he is and a creative outlet he hopes to enjoy for the rest of his life.”

Legendary: Johnny awarded young John with a grant of £1000 after meeting him at a book signing in Manchester

Proud: John’s father Phil Denton said his son would use the money to fund music lessons and help with future gigs

John next met Marr at a book signing at the Piccadilly Records store in Manchester, where John eagerly asked him for advice on forming a band.

He has since formed his own group called ‘The Height’ – named after an area of ​​Salford near where he lives – with their first single being released just before Christmas.

Legend Johnny said at the time, ‘It’s a pleasure and a privilege to give a young musician some help, especially when they’re as committed as John. Well done, brother.’

Peter Collins CBE, of The Salford Foundation Trust, added: ‘There could not be a more worthy recipient of the Johnny Marr Award.

‘Even though John is only 12, he has already proven his commitment to making a future in music and we’re delighted that the Trust can lend him a helping hand on this journey.’