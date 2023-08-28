Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Press conference on Wednesday to announce Asian Championship, Beirut Open Taekwondo Tournament

    By

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Lebanese Taekwondo Federation, under the auspices ofnbsp;Army Chief General Joseph Aoun, is organizing two major international events next September at the Nuhad Naufal Complex (in Zouq Mikael).

    Thenbsp;first is the Asian Championship for the 15-17 years category for males and females,nbsp;the 12-14 years category for males and females, and thenbsp;ldquo;Parardquo; competition from 2 to 10 September, under the supervision of the Asian Football Confederation.

    The second event is the fifth annual Beirut Open (classified quot;G1quot;) on September 11, 12 amp;nbsp;13 under the supervision of the International Federation.

    In this context, the federation will hold a press conference at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, at the Le Royal Hotel (Dbayeh) to officially announce the two major international events.

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marines Identify Pilot Killed In Crash At Miramar Air Base

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marines Identify Pilot Killed In Crash At Miramar Air Base

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Tragic twist after Sydney boys are killed in horror car crash in Monterey as their uncle is charged with dangerous driving causing death

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy