Press conference on Wednesday to announce Asian Championship, Beirut Open Taekwondo Tournament

NNA – The Lebanese Taekwondo Federation, under the auspices ofnbsp;Army Chief General Joseph Aoun, is organizing two major international events next September at the Nuhad Naufal Complex (in Zouq Mikael).

Thenbsp;first is the Asian Championship for the 15-17 years category for males and females,nbsp;the 12-14 years category for males and females, and thenbsp;ldquo;Parardquo; competition from 2 to 10 September, under the supervision of the Asian Football Confederation.

The second event is the fifth annual Beirut Open (classified quot;G1quot;) on September 11, 12 amp;nbsp;13 under the supervision of the International Federation.

In this context, the federation will hold a press conference at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, at the Le Royal Hotel (Dbayeh) to officially announce the two major international events.

========R.Sh.