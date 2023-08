NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports,nbsp;George Kallas, offered today condolences to the family of the child Naya Jean Hanna, quot;the victim of blind bulletsquot;, and conveyed to them the heartfelt condolences of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, asking the Lord Almightynbsp;for mercy to her soul andnbsp;solace and comfort to her family.

