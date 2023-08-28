Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    News

    Russia Says Genetic Tests Confirm Prigozhin’s Death in Plane Crash

    By

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Russia Says Genetic Tests Confirm Prigozhin’s Death in Plane Crash

    Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

    Russian authorities said on Sunday that genetic testing had confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary leader who perished in a mysterious plane crash last week along with other top members of his Wagner Group militia. The infamous fighter died two months after his failed mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin, which likely put a target on his back, according to Western officials.

    The declaration was a blow to the hopes of some pro-Wagner groups, who had speculated online that Prigozhin was not on the downed plane. The Wagner leader was known for carefully disguising his travel plans to avoid assassination attempts.

    “According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established. They correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet,” the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram, according to Reuters, referring to the initial flight manifest that listed Prigozhin on the plane.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marines Identify Pilot Killed In Crash At Miramar Air Base

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marines Identify Pilot Killed In Crash At Miramar Air Base

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Tragic twist after Sydney boys are killed in horror car crash in Monterey as their uncle is charged with dangerous driving causing death

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy