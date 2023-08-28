Ten members of ‘brazen’ store theft ring arrested as cops set up sting at Los Angeles Nike outlet that has lost $1MILLION in merchandise to out-of-control shoplifting

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Los Angeles police have begun firing back at shoplifters who have targeted stores across the city in a series of brazen daytime raids.

Up to 50 thieves at a time raided stores including the Topanga Westfield Nordstrom, Macy’s in Sherman Oaks and Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale.

But police arrested ten people and intercepted stolen goods worth thousands of dollars from the Nike Community Store in East Los Angeles after they posed as young couples on a day out. excursion.

“In this particular incident they came in pairs, so five different teams came in and basically some of them acted like they were shopping, some had buggies that were empty and they loaded the strollers,” said Lt. Robert Peacock of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

“Nike lost over a million dollars over a one-year period in this one store alone, so if you multiply that by all the other retailers that are being hit hard by this situation, that must be an increase of several millions of dollars.”

One of the suspects is seen filling a black trash bag full of Nike shoes.

A Los Angeles Nike store was raided by a gang of thieves who stuffed goods into trash bags and took off just days after an area of ​​Nordstrom was similarly targeted.

As many as 50 thieves banded together to steal up to $100,000 worth of high-end goods in a single Nordstrom store raid earlier this month, some using pepper spray to incapacitate security personnel as they invaded the store.

One of the thieves was even seen dragging a large metal shelf behind him as he fled, which still had a luxury leather bag attached to it by a security tag.

Nearly $400,000 worth of merchandise vanished in less than a minute from the Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale a week earlier when around 30 hooded and masked assailants burst into the store.

Losses from shoplifting soared by a quarter in a year to $94.5 billion, according to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey.

And major retailers in the United States have been forced to close their stores due to millions of dollars in losses as widespread thefts plague big box stores across the country.

Walmart blamed the shoplifting on its decision to close four of its stores in Chicago last week, just weeks after America’s largest employer closed its only stores in Portland.

Six people were arrested last week following a ‘flash robbery’ on August 13 at the Nike store, when the suspects were caught red-handed with burglary tools and $30,000 worth of stolen goods after their SUV was pulled over by LAPD officers.

Surveillance footage showed three people entering the store and then emerging shortly after with trash bags full of stolen shoes.

LAPD Detective Lt. Robert Peacock (left) led the operation against the robbers who targeted the Nike store.

A brazen robbery took place around 5:30 p.m. on August 13 at the Nike Store located in East Los Angeles at 4585 Whitier Boulevard.

City Hall has promised a coordinated police response to the wave of mass shoplifting sweeping through Los Angeles County.

During the search, cops found several bags full of stolen Nike sneakers.

Earlier this month, Los Angles Mayor Karen Bass announced the creation of a new anti-looter task force made up of various law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Burbank and Santa Monica.

“These are not victimless crimes,” she told a news conference.

“No Angeleno should feel like it’s unsafe to shop in Los Angeles.”

“No entrepreneur should feel like it’s unsafe to open a business in Los Angeles.”

The latest operation was coordinated between the LAPD’s Burglary Task Force, East Los Angeles Station Crime and Summer Teams and Nike Loss Prevention.

The department said the goal was “to apprehend suspects, deter criminal activity, and protect life and property at the Nike Community Store in east Los Angeles.”

Footage shows men wearing dark hoodies and face masks trashing the Nordstrom store at Westfield Topanga mall, even going so far as to attack security guards with pepper spray.

Two of the arrested suspects had outstanding arrest warrants, including one for shoplifting.

Detectives have also identified two criminal street gangs associated with organized retail robberies, authorities said.

“We coordinated with store security, we had a crime analyst that we depend on within our own units and they try to find patterns and when the store is most likely to be hit, we then we coordinate with the stores and that’s how we find it,” Lt. Peacock said.

The store at 4585 Whittier Blvd, which lost more than $1 million in shoplifting last year, has been returned $3,000 worth of stolen goods.