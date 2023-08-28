Unveiling Uncommon Android Battery Hacks That Could Prolong Phone Usage for Hours, as Unknown to Users by a Tech Expert

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Some little-known settings can offer a huge boost to the battery life of Android phones.

Kewin Charron, of tech repair company BackMarket, told DailyMail.com that these errors range from using “always-on” displays to not adjusting screen brightness.

Both of these make your battery drain faster and hurt the long-term life of your phone.

Using Wi-Fi for location instead of GPS can also increase battery life, as can Android settings built to stop apps running in the background.

Kewin Charron, senior director of refurbishment operations for technology repair company BackMarket

Charron is an expert in restoring used phones and said these little-known settings can extend battery life and let you keep Android devices longer.

Turn off always-on display

Your smartphone’s screen is the part of your device that consumes the most power, and even an “always-on” screen burns electricity, Charron warned.

Charron said: “The ‘always on’ feature in Android allows users to view information, such as the time, without having to fully wake up their phone.”

‘However, with ‘always on’ display enabled, you may see up to 1.5% additional battery consumption per hour on your phone.

Turning it off may vary slightly depending on the device, but try checking Settings > Display & Brightness > and turn off “always on”.

Turn on adaptive brightness

Adaptive brightness can help conserve battery (Android)

Turning on the Automatic Screen Brightness or Adaptive Brightness setting can also help your battery last longer by ensuring the screen consumes the least amount of power possible, Charron said.

To do this, go to Settings > Display > and turn on Automatic screen brightness or Adaptive brightness.

Charron said: “Reducing brightness to around 50% can also help preserve battery life, but make sure you don’t strain your eyes to read the dimmer screen.”

Switching to dark mode can also reduce eye strain in low light conditions, which is particularly relevant for OLED screens.’

Use Wi-Fi instead of GPS for location

Battery saver lets you use Wi-Fi instead of GPS for location (Android)

A little-known setting lets you use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for location instead of battery-draining GPS, Charron said.

Charron said: “When location services are turned on, your Android constantly communicates with satellites and other data sources to determine your precise location.”

‘This activity can significantly drain your battery. Select “Battery saving” mode to use Wi-Fi and mobile networks for location detection instead of power-hungry GPS.

To enable the Battery Saver setting on most Android devices, open the Settings app, select Battery, and click Battery Saver.

Charron said: “When you enable battery saver settings, you may notice that your phone will automatically switch to the dark theme, some visual effects and features may become limited, and apps may take longer to load.” However, this setting will help increase battery life.’

Use adaptive battery to stop apps from running

Adaptive Battery focuses on apps running in the background (Android)

Having apps you don’t use often running in the background can drain battery life, Charron said.

But a setting in the Android menus allows your device to turn off apps you don’t use much.

Charron said: “Android’s adaptive battery settings let your device learn about your app usage and optimize its battery based on your behavior.” Enabling this setting for Android devices may vary slightly, but try clicking Settings > Battery and then turning on Adaptive Battery.

Don’t let your battery run out or overcharge it

Leaving the phone plugged in or letting it turn off quickly reduces battery life, Charron said.

Instead, you should try to keep your charge level between 20 and 80%.

Charron said: “While monitoring your charge level, trying to keep it between 20-80% might seem like a tall order, Android devices have built-in settings so you can check your battery health and automatically optimize your battery charge.

‘To avoid overcharging your phone, which will affect the overall performance and health of your battery, try using the battery care feature.

‘Click Settings > Battery > and then turn on battery care to enable this feature. For other devices, turning on this setting may differ slightly.

“Try clicking Settings > Battery > Battery usage and then tap Optimized.”