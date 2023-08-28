Russian Investigative Committee confirms Prigozhin’s death in air disaster

NNA – The Russian Investigative Committee announced today, Sunday, that quot;the identities of all ten people who were killed in an air disaster that occurred in the Tver region north of Moscow last Wednesday were identified,quot; according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

quot;As part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular genetic tests have been completed,quot; the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

It continued: quot;According to the results of these examinations, the identities of all ten dead were identified, and their names correspond to those contained in the plane#39;s passenger listquot; on the ill-fated flight.

Earlier, the Russian Aviation Authority confirmed that the founder of the quot;Wagnerquot; group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the second man in the quot;Wagnerquot; group, Dmitry Utkin, were on board the plane.

The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport opened an investigation into the plane crash, while the Russian Investigative Committee, for its part, opened a criminal investigation into the accident.

