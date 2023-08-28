Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    China cuts tax on stock exchange transactions to ‘boost confidence’

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – China announced today, Sunday, that the tax on transactions in the stock market will be reduced to half, an important measure aimed at restoring confidence in the second-largest stock exchange in the world, in the midst of the economic slowdown, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    The Ministry of Finance and Administration in charge of taxes said in a joint statement: ldquo;In order to stimulate the capital market and enhance investor confidence, stamp fees on securities transactions will be halved, starting tomorrow, Monday, which is the first since 2008, when the tax has so far been 0.1 percent.rdquo;

    Stock markets in mainland China were anticipating this measure after they were shaken by the suffering of the Chinese economy against the background of the debt crisis in real estate, weak consumption, and high unemployment rates among young people to record levels.

    The CSI 300 index of major stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges fell by about 4 percent in 2023, after two consecutive years of decline, according to Bloomberg.

    This decline is partly due to the lack of a significant economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic in China, as the authorities are still reluctant to embark on a real recovery plan.

    With the measure announced today, the government is seeking to bring back investors who have lost confidence in Chinese assets.nbsp;This lower tax is expected to result in large transactions, starting Monday when quotations resume.

