Shohei Ohtani breaks Citi Field light as L.A. Angels beat Mets 5-3 for its second consecutive win

Ohtani tore his ulnar collateral ligament and won’t pitch again this season

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim dealt with the Mets 5-3 on Saturday night

Shohei Ohtani doing damage isn’t a new concept in MLB, but on Saturday night he took new steps to smash a light bulb at Citi Field.

In the first inning, Ohtani foul-balled down the right-field line, knocking a light bulb into a Coor’s Light backboard.

The Japanese had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases on Saturday night for the visiting Los Angeles Angels, who quickly took a big lead and held on for a 5-3 win over the New York Mets.

The Angels won the first two games of the three-game series. The Mets have lost four in a row and five of six.

Ohtani doubled in the first and scored on Brandon Drury’s RBI single. Ohtani had a triple RBI for a second four run, when he scored on Drury’s double.

Shohei Ohtani lit a light on a billboard, plus two points in the 5-3 win over NYM

During the first inning, the Angels two-way sensation hit a Coors Light billboard.

The two-way superstar, who won’t pitch again this season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, walked and stole second and third in fourth. He flew out to seventh and was intentionally walked to ninth.

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Saturday that Shohei Ohtani refused to undergo imaging tests after experiencing cramps in his hand and fingers during an Aug. 3 start against the Seattle Mariners.

Ohtani and his representatives have not commented since Wednesday’s injury. Ohtani left after 1 1/3 innings and 26 pitches in the outing against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 29-year-old Japanese wonders if he should undergo surgery at Tommy John.

Complicating matters is that Ohtani is expected to become a free agent after this season.

Despite his serious injury, Ohtani is still the Angels’ designated hitter.