    Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Matty Cash double and Moussa Diaby goal ensure second win of season for Unai Emery while hosts sink to third straight defeat

    Aston Villa condemned Burnley to a third successive Premier League defeat after promotion with a 3-1 victory at Turf Moor.

    Matty Cash was the hero with two goals in the opening 20 minutes before Lyle Foster netted one for the home side shortly after the break.

    Any hope of a comeback was dashed by a goal from Moussa Diaby just after the hour mark and from there Unai Emery’s side hung on to claim their second victory of the season.

