“Decentralization stipulated by Taif is the gateway to balanced development that protects Lebanon’s unity,” affirms Tony Franjieh

NNA – MP Tony Franjieh stressednbsp;todaynbsp;thatnbsp;quot;the Marada Movement has always pursued political realism, openness, and faith in a pluralistic Lebanon,quot; adding that quot;pluralism in Lebanon never prevents working to build it.quot;

He deemed that quot;building a state that is rich in its plurality requires balanced development between all regions and citizens, in order to protect Lebanon#39;s unity.quot;

quot;Lebanon#39;s unity is strengthened when we prevent the prosperity of one Lebanese region at the expense of another, and when we strive for all citizens to be equal in rights and duties so that they all pay taxes without exception and all benefit from services,quot; the MP asserted, considering that quot;everything that contradicts this logic rather destabilizes the idea of Lebanon#39;s unity.quot;

He continued, quot;The implementation of the Taif Agreement in general, and administrative decentralization in particular, is the main prelude for balanced development and the correct distribution of state resources among the Lebanese regions.quot;

Franjieh#39;s words camenbsp;during a meeting with the Marada youth participating in the summer camp organized by the quot;Youth and Students Officequot; in the quot;Marada Movementquot;.

The MP hailed the vitalnbsp;role and contribution of Lebanon#39;s youth to the nation#39;s present and future and underlined the importance of dialogue and communication between various Lebanese components. quot;If we want to extricate our country from a state of irresponsibility and statelessness, we must, at the minimum, communicate with each other, then agree to build our state and give all the impetus to the judiciary and the security services so that they can play their actual role,quot; emphasized Franjieh.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.