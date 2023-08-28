Al-Murr in response to Emirati Astronaut’s gesture: Greetings from us to the Sultan of the Emirates that created success on earth transferred it today to the vast space

NNA – MP Michel Murr wrote today on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform, in response to the gesturenbsp;initiative ofnbsp;Emirati Astronautnbsp;Sultan Al Neyadi: ldquo;Salutationnbsp;from us to Sultan from the Emirates that reaped success on earth with wisdom and will, and today it transfers it to the vast space with the capacity of its ambitions.rdquo;

Earlier, Astronautnbsp;Al Neyadi, via the quot;Xquot; platform, sent greetings to Beirut, writing: quot;Ohnbsp;lady of the world, O Beirut…A salutenbsp;to the city that breathes art, heritage, culture, and beauty…Greetingsnbsp;to beloved Lebanon, Fayrouz#39;s homeland, and to itsnbsp;good people.quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.