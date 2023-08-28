Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of Instagram Influencer Beauty Couch

GoFundMe

Georgia police on Friday arrested 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, popular Instagram influencer Beauty Couch, officials said.

Couch’s body was found last week near her burning car in Austell, Georgia. Police were dispatched Wednesday for a brush fire, according to a statement from the Cobb County Police Department. When they arrived, cops found a flaming car and eventually Couch’s corpse.

Couch, 22, had been missing since Tuesday morning. Once her body was found, police immediately suspected foul play and listed Louis-Jacques as a suspect.

