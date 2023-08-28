Salvador Rios dies as the result of cyberbullying, family claims, as bullies targeted him for being gay

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The family of a gay San Diego teenager who took his own life in mid-August say cyberbullying led to the boy’s death days before school started.

Salvador Rios, 14, killed himself on August 15 after a social media post allegedly launched a homophobic attack and shared private information about him.

“A message not only destroyed my brother’s life, but also my life, my family’s life,” Salvador’s sister Aleah Rios said, fighting back tears as she spoke to local media.

“I feel like a part of my heart is missing,” she said.

San Diego police have since opened an investigation into the bullying and the boy’s death.

Salvador Rios, 14, killed himself on August 15 after a post on social media allegedly used homophobic language and shared personal and private information about him.

“A message not only destroyed my brother’s life, but also my life, my family’s life,” Salvador’s sister Aleah Rios said, fighting back tears as she spoke to local media.

According to Salvador’s devastated sister who spoke with ABC 10, an anonymous post was shared on social media on August 15.

The message came just days before the teenager was due to start eighth grade at Standley Middle School in San Diego.

“Every day he would say to his friends, ‘Why aren’t you excited? I can’t wait for school to start,” Rios said of her brother’s desire to return to class.

Everything changed after her life-changing Instagram post was shared by someone who has yet to be identified.

“Someone posted a picture of him making very homophobic remarks about him, revealing personal information he had only shared with a few people,” Rios said, explaining the contents of the now-deleted post.

The person who shared the photo and made the homophobic comments also allegedly tagged Salvador’s friends and family for them to see.

Within hours, the teenager’s body was discovered at the home of a family member.

Rios says it wasn’t the first time Salvador had suffered a homophonic attack.

“I would like accountability because my brother deserves justice,” Rios told ABC 10.

“Please consider what you post. You don’t know the impact it could have,” Rios said.

While in sixth grade – just after graduating – Salvador was attacked by several students on his way home from Marston Middle School.

At the time, then just 12 years old, Salvador was restrained and beaten by older students who hurled homophobic remarks at him.

His family later found out that he had been bullied since the start of the school year. His family then moved him from Marston to Standley.

According to Rios, Salvador was thriving after his move. He joined the debate team and focused on Harvard Law School.

“He lived every day to the full. He was supported by his group of friends and family,” Rios said.

“The world has lost such a strong, confident and loving boy who could have done amazing things and changed a lot of things,” she said.

Salvador transferred to Standley Middle School in 2021 after being assaulted by older students from a previous school because he was gay

A GoFundMe for the teenager’s funeral raised just over $7,300

Rios, Salvador’s family members and friends are now fighting for change and seeking to show the devastating consequences of their actions.

“Please consider what you post. You don’t know the impact it could have,” Rios said.

They also seek to bring to justice the person or group responsible.

“I would like accountability because my brother deserves justice,” Rios said.

It is not yet known whether any individuals have been identified or punished in this case.

A GoFundMe has since been started to help Salvador’s family cover the cost of his funeral and a memorial for him.

The fundraiser raised just over $7,300 of its $10,000 goal.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 988 to reach the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline.