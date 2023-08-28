Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    US Secretary of Commerce begins a visit to China

    By

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo arrived in China Sunday evening, as the two world powers try to ease bilateral tensions, Chinese state media reported.

    Raimondo was greeted when she got off the plane by, the Director of the Americas and Oceania Department of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce Lin Feng, and the two officials shook hands smilingly, according to the Chinese public broadcaster CCTV.

    The US Commerce Department said Raimondo quot;looks forward to constructive discussions on US-China trade relations, challenges facing US companies, and potential areas of cooperation.quot;

    Besides Beijing, Gina Raimondo will also visit Shanghai.

    For its part, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that quot;Beijing will inform the minister of its concerns, while it hopes to hold in-depth discussions on resolving economic and trade disputes.quot;

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marines Identify Pilot Killed In Crash At Miramar Air Base

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marines Identify Pilot Killed In Crash At Miramar Air Base

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Tragic twist after Sydney boys are killed in horror car crash in Monterey as their uncle is charged with dangerous driving causing death

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy