US Secretary of Commerce begins a visit to China

NNA – US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo arrived in China Sunday evening, as the two world powers try to ease bilateral tensions, Chinese state media reported.

Raimondo was greeted when she got off the plane by, the Director of the Americas and Oceania Department of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce Lin Feng, and the two officials shook hands smilingly, according to the Chinese public broadcaster CCTV.

The US Commerce Department said Raimondo quot;looks forward to constructive discussions on US-China trade relations, challenges facing US companies, and potential areas of cooperation.quot;

Besides Beijing, Gina Raimondo will also visit Shanghai.

For its part, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that quot;Beijing will inform the minister of its concerns, while it hopes to hold in-depth discussions on resolving economic and trade disputes.quot;

nbsp;

==============