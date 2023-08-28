Bin Salman launches master plan for logistics centers that render the Kingdom a global center

NNA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the master plan for logistics centers, which aims to develop the infrastructure of the logistics sector and strengthen the Kingdom#39;s position as a leading investment destination and a global logistics center, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Crown Prince affirmed that quot;the launch of this scheme comes as an extension of a package of ongoing initiatives, in accordance with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, with the aim of developing the logistics sector to support economic growth and develop local, regional and international connectivity to international trade networks and global supply chains.quot;

He added, quot;The general plan for logistics centers also aims to strengthen partnership with the private sector, expand job creation opportunities, and consolidate the Kingdom#39;s position as a global logistics center, as it is distinguished by its geographical location that connects three of the most important continents of the world, Asia, Europe, and Africa.quot;

According to Saudi media, the scheme includes 59 centers with a total area of more than 100 million square meters, including 12 logistical centers for the Riyadh region, 12 logistical centers for the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region, 17 logistical centers for the eastern region, and 18 logistical centers in the rest of the regions of Saudi Arabia, where work is currently underway, with all centers to be completed by 2030.

nbsp;

============