Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bin Salman launches master plan for logistics centers that render the Kingdom a global center

    By

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has launched the master plan for logistics centers, which aims to develop the infrastructure of the logistics sector and strengthen the Kingdom#39;s position as a leading investment destination and a global logistics center, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Crown Prince affirmed that quot;the launch of this scheme comes as an extension of a package of ongoing initiatives, in accordance with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, with the aim of developing the logistics sector to support economic growth and develop local, regional and international connectivity to international trade networks and global supply chains.quot;

    He added, quot;The general plan for logistics centers also aims to strengthen partnership with the private sector, expand job creation opportunities, and consolidate the Kingdom#39;s position as a global logistics center, as it is distinguished by its geographical location that connects three of the most important continents of the world, Asia, Europe, and Africa.quot;

    According to Saudi media, the scheme includes 59 centers with a total area of more than 100 million square meters, including 12 logistical centers for the Riyadh region, 12 logistical centers for the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region, 17 logistical centers for the eastern region, and 18 logistical centers in the rest of the regions of Saudi Arabia, where work is currently underway, with all centers to be completed by 2030.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Marines Identify Pilot Killed In Crash At Miramar Air Base

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Aug 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Marines Identify Pilot Killed In Crash At Miramar Air Base

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Bodycam Shows Cop Take Tennis Racket From Suspect and Hit Him in Head in Florida

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Manly stabbing: Man is hospitalised after repeatedly being stabbed in Sydney

    Aug 28, 2023
    News

    Tragic twist after Sydney boys are killed in horror car crash in Monterey as their uncle is charged with dangerous driving causing death

    Aug 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy