NNA – RT#39;s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, announced that a drone had crashed near her home for the second time in a week. She stressed that quot;the terrorists who are trying to get Russia to reject the special operation will not succeed,quot; according to the Russian quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

quot;Near our house, for the second time in a week, a drone has fallen. It#39;s falling loudly,quot; Simonyan said, noting that quot;terrorists who send drones, including to the Moscow City mall, have a general creative streak.quot;

She continued: ldquo;They want to spread great terror in our souls, and they prefer that it be at the level of the twin towers on September 11, so that we panic and run to our president and say: ldquo;No, this is enough, we will not defend anyone, we do not need any of our lands, let usnbsp;return everything so that these drones do not fly over our heads. They have such estimates, but they are wrong. That won#39;t happen. Because we are different, and it#39;s time to find out.quot;

She pointed out that such actions could lead to the fact that quot;we will not go backward, but our brakes will stop working in this case, and one pedal will remain, which is the gas pedal.quot;

She praised quot;the efforts of the Russian army in confronting the drones, and the efforts of the civil authorities to quickly repair the damage caused by them.quot;

