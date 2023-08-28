Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Cops Name Jacksonville Shooter Who Targeted and Killed 3 Black People in Racist Sl

    Cops Name Jacksonville Shooter Who Targeted and Killed 3 Black People in Racist Sl

    A suspect has been identified in the vile racist shooting at a Jacksonville, Florida Dollar General that killed three people over the weekend. Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, was named as the shooter, according to a Sunday tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

    Palmeter stormed into the store on Saturday afternoon wielding an AR-style rifle and a handgun—one of which was decorated with a swastika—and shot three Black victims, all of whom died.

    The 21-year-old then turned a gun on himself and died by suicide, authorities said.

