Cops Name Jacksonville Shooter Who Targeted and Killed 3 Black People in Racist Sl

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

A suspect has been identified in the vile racist shooting at a Jacksonville, Florida Dollar General that killed three people over the weekend. Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, was named as the shooter, according to a Sunday tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Palmeter stormed into the store on Saturday afternoon wielding an AR-style rifle and a handgun—one of which was decorated with a swastika—and shot three Black victims, all of whom died.

The 21-year-old then turned a gun on himself and died by suicide, authorities said.

