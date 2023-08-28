Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev celebrate a year of marriage with lavish tributes to each other

<!–

Nikki Bella and her husband Artem Chigvintsev celebrated a year of marital happiness this weekend.

The couple in love paid tribute to each other on their Instagram accounts.

The former WWE diva, 39, shared a video slideshow for her 10.7 million followers.

Congratulations Artem. Can’t believe it’s been a year already,” she captioned the post.

“I would do anything to get you, me and Matteo to flee to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you every day. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I like living with you. I love you so much. Click,” she said.

The host of Barmageddon posted a series of images and videos from their wedding in Paris.

Haley Reinhart’s version of Elvis Presley Can’t Help Falling in Love played in the background.

The post also included photos of their son Matteo, three, crawling across a bed during their wedding weekend.

The Total Bellas star’s mom, Kathy Laurinaitis, responded to Nikki’s post, writing, “Happy Birthday. I love you both. Many more great moments together.”

Her twin sister Brie Bella also commented, leaving four heart-eye emojis.

Artem shared a slideshow of photos from their wedding day for his 998,000 followers.

La Vie En Rose by Louis Armstrong played in the background of the post.

“Congratulations my dear, you make me the happiest man in the world. Cheers to many more .”

His mother-in-law said, “Happy anniversary. It was a very special day. To enjoy!!!’

Brie also commented on sharing a series of emojis, including a heart and champagne glasses.

Nikki wore four different wedding dresses at their wedding in Paris.

Two of the dresses have a history: She had bought them years ago when she was supposed to walk down the aisle with her ex John Cena, 46.

Nikki told Brides that she kept the wedding dresses she bought for her canceled engagement to Cena because they were special to her.

“I bought those dresses for me,” she said of her decision to keep the dresses she bought before ending her relationship in 2018.