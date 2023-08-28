Khloe Kardashian shares an adorable family photo with her daughter True, five and one-year-old son Tatum

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Khloe Kardashian hugged her two kids — daughter True and son Tatum — in a pair of new photos shared on Instagram over the weekend.

The 39-year-old founder of Good American – who recently clapped back at a troll – held her one-year-old son on her lap while True, five, stood beside her.

She shared a glimpse of her family life with her 311 million followers, writing in the caption, “Mama’s cubs.”

The reality TV personality captioned the phrase with bear and panda emoji.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments, “I just can’t take it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr and Rob Jr.”

Khloe showed off icy blonde locks in the photos, with the locks arranged in a center part.

Her dark eyebrows were neatly formed and she accentuated her hazel eyes with extended lashes.

In one image, the beauty gently rested her cheek on Tatum’s head as she smiled softly.

In another, she pursed her pout and made a kissing face as she stretched out her arm to take the selfie.

True looked cute with her dark curly locks styled half up/half down, and in both pictures she was grumpy.

Little Tatum, who looks strikingly like Khloe’s younger brother Rob Kardashian, looked into the camera with bright eyes.

After Kardashian kept her son’s identity private for much of his first year of life, Kardashian finally revealed the toddler’s face earlier this summer.

And the entrepreneur seemed to be reflecting on sibling ties when she took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to post a throwback snapshot of her and brother Rob, 36, as kids.

Khloe shares both her children with 32-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years.

The two are now co-parents to their little brood, and Thompson is also dad to sons Prince, 6, and Theo, 1.

Prince comes from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, who he split from at the end of her pregnancy in 2016.

Theo was born to fitness model Maralee Nichols, whom Thompson briefly met while still dating Khloe.

Despite his infidelity, Khloe has remained positive about raising her kids with her cheating ex.

Defending her friendship with Tristan on her family’s Hulu series The Kardashians, she said, “You don’t have to treat me right to treat you right — I wasn’t raised that way.”

Since the sudden death of the professional athlete’s mother Andrea last January, she has been a constant support for him.

Khloe has even gone so far as to welcome Tristan and his 17-year-old brother Amari into her home after severe California weather made the father-of-four’s home uninhabitable.

For Tristan’s birthday in March 2023, she took to social media to praise him as a father, brother, and uncle.

Khloe wrote, “You truly are the best dad, brother and uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way you stand up for them.”

The mother-of-two continued, “All of the above means more than you will ever know for your family of small children.”

“Congratulations, Dad,” she finished the post, ignoring critics of her forgiving nature.