BREAKING: Jacksonville Shooter Who Targeted Black Shoppers ID’ed As Ryan Palmeter

FLORIDA – On Saturday in Jacksonville, an individual dressed in a tactical vest and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a Glock handgun entered a Dollar General store and began shooting. The gunman, a white man, targeted and fatally shot three Black people, the Sheriff says.

The assailant took his own life after the shooting, Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference. Sheriff Waters stated at a press conference, “He wanted to kill niggers.”

The gunman, identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, legally obtained the firearms. The victims included two males and a female, with no additional injuries reported.

The unfolding of events indicates that the perpetrator left his parents’ residence in the nearby Clay County around 11:39 a.m. on Saturday before making his way to Jacksonville. At 1:18 p.m., he communicated with his father, requesting him to check his computer.

The shooter had written a series of “manifestoes,” among them a letter addressed to his parents, Sheriff Waters said. In the writings, he laid out his disturbing and hate-fueled ideology, providing insight into the motivations behind his heinous actions, as conveyed by Sheriff Waters.

This is a breaking news update.

