    Florida Gov. Declares State of Emergency As Tropical Storm Idalia Forms

    A tropical disturbance swirling in the Gulf of Mexico has the potential to develop into a hurricane and is anticipated to head northwards toward Florida and the southeastern United States over the next few days. Governor Ron DeSantis has taken the precautionary step of declaring a state of emergency for multiple counties in Florida.

    Meteorologists are indicating that this weather system, referred to as Tropical Storm Idalia, could gain strength due to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, posing a potential threat to western Florida and the Panhandle, with severe conditions likely to commence on Tuesday. As of 11:15 a.m. EDT, Idalia’s center was positioned roughly 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with an eastward movement at a speed of 2 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

    Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has enacted a state of emergency encompassing 33 counties, prompting authorities in those areas to initiate preparations for potential storm impacts, including the deployment of high-water vehicles and boats.

    The counties are:

    Alachua
    Bay
    Calhoun
    Charlotte
    Citrus
    Columbia
    DeSoto
    Dixie
    Franklin
    Gadsden
    Gilchrist
    Gulf
    Hamilton
    Hardee
    Hernando
    Hillsborough
    Jefferson
    Lafayette
    Lee
    Leon
    Levy
    Liberty
    Madison
    Manatee
    Marion
    Pasco
    Pinellas
    Polk
    Sarasota
    Sumter
    Suwannee
    Taylor
    Wakulla

    Florida’s Division of Emergency Management is advising residents who own vehicles to ensure their gas tanks are at least half-full, in the event that evacuations are mandated by officials.

    Should Idalia’s sustained winds escalate beyond 75 mph, leading it to be categorized as a hurricane and making landfall at that intensity within the United States, it would mark the inaugural Atlantic hurricane to hit the U.S. this year.

