Florida Gov. Declares State of Emergency As Tropical Storm Idalia Forms

A tropical disturbance swirling in the Gulf of Mexico has the potential to develop into a hurricane and is anticipated to head northwards toward Florida and the southeastern United States over the next few days. Governor Ron DeSantis has taken the precautionary step of declaring a state of emergency for multiple counties in Florida.

Meteorologists are indicating that this weather system, referred to as Tropical Storm Idalia, could gain strength due to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, posing a potential threat to western Florida and the Panhandle, with severe conditions likely to commence on Tuesday. As of 11:15 a.m. EDT, Idalia’s center was positioned roughly 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with an eastward movement at a speed of 2 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has enacted a state of emergency encompassing 33 counties, prompting authorities in those areas to initiate preparations for potential storm impacts, including the deployment of high-water vehicles and boats.

The counties are:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management is advising residents who own vehicles to ensure their gas tanks are at least half-full, in the event that evacuations are mandated by officials.

Should Idalia’s sustained winds escalate beyond 75 mph, leading it to be categorized as a hurricane and making landfall at that intensity within the United States, it would mark the inaugural Atlantic hurricane to hit the U.S. this year.

