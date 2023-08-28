China may be to blames for UFO’s: Nasa chief says unidentified flying objects are real and may be ‘unfriendly’ advanced technology

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

UFOs could be “hostile” advanced technology, say NASA experts.

Unidentified flying objects have been part of popular culture since at least the 1950s.

While many believe they could be the result of extraterrestrial life, some experts believe there may be other explanations and it could be aircraft from hostile countries.

Dr Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s longest-serving associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, said he remained convinced there was something out there after reading numerous reports and talking to witnesses : The Telegraph reported.

However, he added that it was important to consider whether Chinese spy balloons might be to blame.

It comes after an American fighter pilot shot down one in February as it crossed the Atlantic.

He said: “We cannot ignore the whole balloon phenomenon, because if we ignore what we see, we will suddenly be surprised.”

The UFO expert recently left NASA for ETH Zurich in his home country of Switzerland.

Before leaving, he thoroughly examined evidence of UFO sightings, such as a 1952 photograph of a sighting over Passaic, New Jersey.

Dr Zurbuchen added: “Not only did I speak to pilots, but I also spoke to individuals who had made observations and they were really convinced. I really felt like they told me the subjective truth. They weren’t lying, they weren’t making it up. I think they were telling me what they had seen.

“The fact that there are unexplained phenomena does not concern me. What they are and what they mean, and how to prove their existence is something that needs more work.

“There could be several explanations. If we look at the technology, it may not be user-friendly and that is something we should know. It could be technology from other places on Earth and that would be pretty scary.

“It could be a natural phenomenon like glowing clouds, or something we’ve never seen before, and that would be very interesting, or it could be some kind of camera glitch that happens.”

Some experts believe that UFOs could actually be evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Government officials believe surveillance operations by foreign powers and weather balloons or other aerial clutter explain the most recent incidents of unidentified aerial phenomena.

Professor Greg Eghigian of Penn State University believes that trends and events could have influenced UFO sightings.

He said: “As with most things in history, the answer more likely lies in a confluence of events and trends.

“The discovery of thousands of exoplanets by astronomers since the 1990s has made life on other planets more likely than previously thought and the development of drones has contributed to the increase in UFO sightings.

“The development of new sensors and sophisticated spy technologies has enabled the military to detect anomalies more accurately; it has also heightened concerns about bad actors monitoring military operations.

“And UFO speculation has always thrived in environments where questions are raised about the reliability of authorities and experts.”

However, there are still people who believe that UFOs are actually evidence of extraterrestrial life, but space agencies and governments have chosen to ignore it or keep it a secret.

Dr Rudolph Schild, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said: “In the mid-1960s, after becoming an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian, I began to hear rumors that the bodies of extraterrestrials and the wrecks of their craft, were being studied in a special facility in Building 18 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“It was rumored that a senior colleague working in conjunction with Harvard’s physics department had examined the wreckage and seen the bodies.” When I questioned him, he got angry and didn’t want to talk about it.

“The hearings before the US Congress have only confirmed what many of us have known, or at least strongly suspected for decades. The military has acquired alien bodies from UFO wreckage.

“It stands to reason that if UAPs and aliens have crashed on Earth, it is just as likely that they crashed on the surfaces of other planets and their remains and wreckage could be found on Mars.”